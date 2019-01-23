Spireites pull plug on Proact car boot sale

Chesterfield Football Club has pulled the plug on the Proact Stadium’s popular car boot sale.

Chesterfield Borough Council said the Sunday car boot sale at the stadium, which is one of the biggest in the area, will not take place at the football ground from July after a decision was made by the Spireites.

Councillor Steve Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We have been informed by Chesterfield Football Club that the club has decided to end its agreement to host the weekly car boot sale at the Proact Stadium.

“The notice period is six months and the current car boot sale is due to be held until July.

“We are looking at the options for the future of the car boot sale and we will announce them as soon as we can.”