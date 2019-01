A Chesterfield driver who was caught speeding by police was travelling at 95mph on the A61 at the junction with Station Road.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they stopped the driver after clocking his speed.

The car

A unit spokesman said: "Pinocchio has a little trouble remembering his date of birth. Fingerprint scanner used - establishes he is disqualified and uninsured."

The driver has been reported to the courts and the car has been seized.