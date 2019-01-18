Social housing development planned for Chesterfield

Plans are moving ahead for a social housing development in Chesterfield - sparking concern among some residents.

Chesterfield Borough Council wants to build 10 properties at the site of the former Heaton Court off Heaton Street, Brampton.

The authority's planning committee is due to meet on January 28 and give the go-ahead to the proposed development.

In a statement, the council said the homes would be added to its housing stock of social rented accommodation.

The statement added: "Future occupiers would contribute to the local economy and generate council tax used for the provision of local facilities and services in accordance with the council’s priorities.

"Occupiers could potentially help support local schools, clubs and community groups, adding to the strength of the community.

"It is our opinion that family homes aimed at young new families to maturing families would be highly desirable in this sustainable location.

"The development of housing would create employment at the construction phase and development would enhance land values.

"The land is a brownfield site that is situated within the confines of an existing settlement and has access to public transport, which allows access to jobs and key services. It is within a sustainable location and would make effective use of the land."

During the public consultation phase for the planning application, a number of residents raised concerns about increased traffic.

A resident of Jebb Gardens - which is near Heaton Court - said: "There is already a large volume of traffic in this area, with people who work on Chatsworth Road using the side roads for parking.

"This area is home to a large number of elderly residents and some very young children, both of whom are vulnerable.

"Sometimes the speed used by some people visiting the area is dangerous.

"The introduction of new dwellings with their incumbent cars and visitors will only exacerbate this problem."

The council said the planned development would meet policies in terms of highways safety.