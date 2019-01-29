Snow in the High Peak

Snow falls in the Peak District - in pictures

Snow has been falling in Buxton and the High Peak for most of the day, leading to a number of road closures.

These photos of snow in the Peak District were all captured by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

Vehicles struggle to get up the A53 near Axe Edge as heavy snow begins to fall between Buxton and Leek.
Vehicles struggle to get up the A53 near Axe Edge as heavy snow begins to fall between Buxton and Leek.
Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
other
Buy a Photo
Vehicles struggle to get up the A53 near Axe Edge as heavy snow begins to fall between Buxton and Leek in Derbyshire.
Vehicles struggle to get up the A53 near Axe Edge as heavy snow begins to fall between Buxton and Leek in Derbyshire.
Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
other
Buy a Photo
A motorcyclist on a lane near Monsal Head. She had already crashed and smashed up her bike but she said she had no option than to carry on - she was planning to ride to Derby.
A motorcyclist on a lane near Monsal Head. She had already crashed and smashed up her bike but she said she had no option than to carry on - she was planning to ride to Derby.
Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
other
Buy a Photo
Motorists driving through the snow.
Motorists driving through the snow.
Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2