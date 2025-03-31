Sleaford Town secure crucial victory in relegation battle

Sleaford celebrate at the final whistle. Photo: Sleaford Town FC.

​Matt Evans was full of praise for his Sleaford Town players after they secured their first win in six games at home to Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday.

​It was a crucial three points, moving Sleaford four points and three places clear of the relegation zone with four games to play.

The Greens managed to find the winning goal with just under ten minutes gone of the second half. Andy Whalen received the ball 12-yards out, took his time and slotted it past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner, wheeling away in celebration with his teammates.

Strategic game management came into play for the Greens after the opener, defending together as a unit and fighting hard to try and secure all three points, as Ashby couldn’t produce enough quality in their attack to endanger Harrison Leech or the Sleaford defence.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, boss Evans was relieved to have claimed the much-needed win.

He said: “If you’re a neutral, the first-half is not what you want to come and see as it was a dreadful half, but we managed it OK and asked for character and for the lads to step up and in the second-half I thought we were in the ascendancy throughout.

"It was a case of when rather than if we would score. We know we’re a fit group and can carry on for as long as we need to, and despite having a couple of injuries that forced changes, the players managed it well amongst themselves.”

Next up for the Greens is a trip to Melton Town, set for a 3pm kick off on Saturday, with the hosts set for a solid mid-table finish and now just playing for position.

Evans said: “It’ll be a slightly different approach for us given it’s away and on a 3G pitch, but we can’t go out and put all the effort in like we did against Ashby and then not out the following week and reach those sorts of levels, but it’ll be a different challenge and the players will shine in different ways I think.”