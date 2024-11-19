Skegness boss has mixed feelings after draw

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson takes his side to Harrowby United this weekend.

Chris Rawlinson says he had mixed feelings after his Skegness Town side drew 1-1 with Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Coming off the back of the FA Vase exit to Rugby Borough a week earlier, Arun Jones levelled in the second-half after the visitors took an early lead.

And while Rawlinson was pleased with a point against a strong side, he also felt Skegness could have won the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So far this season, when we’ve lost a game, we’ve often gone on to lose one or two more, so on Saturday it was important not to get beaten by a good Newark & Sherwood side who are strong with some real talent up front.

"I don’t think anyone watching could say we didn’t control the possession, we just probably didn’t make enough of our good play into the final third and create enough clear cut chances, but we did have plenty and there were a couple of dubious penalty decisions too – one I could perhaps understand not being given but the other was one I can’t understand not being given, and if we’d scored that we probably would have gone on and won the game.

"So it was disappointing not to win the game but equally pleasing not to lose it which was important after the disappointment in the FA Vase.”

Skegness were due to go to Blackstones in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy on Wednesday night, after this week’s Standard had gone to press, and will then visit eighth-placed Harrowby United in the league on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawlinson added: “They came to our place earlier in the season and sneaked a 1-0 win and we missed a penalty in the last minute, then we went there in the League Cup and won on penalties, although the two sides were different to usual that day.

"Harrowby have been on a great run of form so it won’t be easy at all, but given the run of form we had earlier in the season when we were losing games, we’ve really just to keep turning the screw and picking points up, particularly on the road now our home form is improving.”