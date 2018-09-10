Siege thug is spared from jail after attacking his estranged wife

A thug has narrowly been spared from jail after he attacked his estranged wife and refused to leave her home as it was surrounded by police.

Mark Drew, 44, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield, kicked, bit and tried to strangle his estranged wife before she fled from her home and police arrived, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on September 6.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing Drew had refused to leave and threw bottles out of a window and was allegedly brandishing a knife.

Mrs Haslam said Drew and his estranged wife had been getting on but they started arguing in the early hours because he thought she had been seeing someone.

Drew threw his estranged wife to the floor, according to Mrs Haslam, kicked her to the head and legs, bit her nose and he was trying to strangle her.

His estranged wife climbed out of a window at her home in Hasland, according to Mrs Haslam, and police were alerted but Drew refused to come out.

Mrs Haslam said an officer tried to negotiate with Drew but the defendant threw bottles out of a window and she claimed he was seen holding a knife.

Drew eventually came out of the property and he had to be taken to the floor by police, according to Mrs Haslam, and he had to be sprayed to get him into a police van.

The defendant claimed he had not been waving a knife around but he pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence after the incident on August 11.

District Judge Andrew Davison had told the defendant that a custodial sentence was likely.

Drew was sentenced to 20 weeks of custody suspended for two years with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge and was given a three-year restraining order.