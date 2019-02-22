Show homes at Avenue development in Wingerworth to open to public this weekend

Work is underway to build hundreds of homes at the site of the former Avenue coking works.

Kier Living is working to deliver 252 properties at the 240-acre brownfield site off Mill Lane in Wingerworth.

Twenty-seven of the homes will be available for affordable rent or shared ownership.

Martin Bessant, regional director at Kier Living, said: "We think the local community will be very impressed by what we are creating here at the Avenue, especially with the overall layout of the development. We don’t follow the norm of packing in as many houses as possible.

"Our aim is to create a genuine sense of place and, in this case, adding to what is already a vibrant community.

"Key to this is the creation of a village green, footpath routes and the tree-lined central avenue, which takes inspiration from the historic Wingerworth Estate where a broad avenue of trees historically ran east from the hall."

The long-awaited development is being supported by the Government body Homes England, Derbyshire County Council and North East Derbyshire District Council.

Barry Cummins, general manager for land at Homes England, added: "It's great to see this site being brought back into use - not only to deliver an incredible open space but to also provide much-needed homes for the local community."

Show homes will launch at the site this weekend - for more information, visit Kier Living's website.

The first homes will be ready for people to move into in a few months.