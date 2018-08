Both firefighters and police officers were called after a fire started involving playground equipment in Shirebook.

In the early hours of today, Saturday, August 18 at 4.14am firefighters were called to Park Road.

A spokesman for Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue said: “One crew attended a fire involving playground equipment on Park Road in Shirebrook.

“Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and Derbyshire Police also attended.”