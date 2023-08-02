Shirebrook Market Place set to be REimaged

A proposal to make Shirebrook Market Place the retail beating heart of the town and a space that is better used and more frequently visited has been approved by Bolsover District Council.

On Monday 31 July 2023, the Council’s Executive agreed to fund up to £40,000 to help with the delivery of the project and assist with securing additional external funding for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has already begun on detailed proposals for Shirebrook town centre as a Local Plan town centre improvement project and this has led to the creation of the Shirebrook Market Place: REimaged proposals.

Aerial view of Shirebrook Market Place

These include:

Resurfacing the Market Place

New Town Council building, incorporating public toilets, market stall lockup and commercial retail/public space,

Creation of outdoor seating area

Potential redevelopment of surrounding vacant sites

Supporting the existing traders and introducing new themed markets, i.e. craft, arts, flea market, continental food market, Christmas markets

Stage events in the Market Place including music, outdoor theatre and cinema

Greater policing and enforcement of traffic and anti-social behaviour rules Greater business and trader engagement to understand their operations, aspirations and concerns.The detailed design work and costs that have already been drawn up, have helped the authority to put in bids for external funding, which has seen a successful grant of £90,588 awarded from the Valencia Communities Fund.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “Our town centres need investment and that’s exactly what we are going to give them. The external funding is very welcome and will help us make a start on the ideas and projects we have planned.

“Shirebrook is unique, and we believe it to be one of the largest, if not the largest town centre square in England so we want to make the most of that and attract people to shop, visit and enjoy cultural and social activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is just the beginning and we will continue to develop the market square for the benefit of everyone, businesses, residents and visitors.”

Discussions are also taking place with the County Council to ensure Shirebrook is one of the first in the county to receive investment from the Bus Service Improvement Plan which will provide improvements to the bus shelters and the installation of real time bus information with greater display of information for bus users.

And a cycle lane is to be built, along with appropriate signage and marketing to attract visitors to the Market Place as the Archaeological Way multi-user trail is to be redirected through Shirebrook town centre.