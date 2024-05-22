Shinfield’s Stable set for boxing Success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local gym nestled on a quiet road in Somercotes, Alfreton is packed to the brim with professional fighters who are chomping at the bit ahead of John Ashton Promotions “One Step Closer” fight night on June 1st.

The seven fighters taking part in the British Board of Boxing Control (BBBofC) match, know it takes discipline, dedication and determination to make it to the top and with them all having impressive previous amateur records they are set for success.

With a vacant commonwealth title on the line for Liam Dring, and Co-main event Jack “Machine” Mantell hot on the heels of his opponent Jensen Irving after a successful six bout winning streak, he is confident he can make it seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Bassett has his hands full with an international contest against Edgar Romero from Mexico, the gym also hosts “smoking” Joe Collins, Jimmy Burnside, Jake Morgan and Sam Whitehead who is making his pro debut.

Jack "machine" Mantell (L) with Toby Bassett (R)

The gym has been a professional boxing gym since 1939 and manages all its professional boxers, sponsored by SC travel based in Alfreton.