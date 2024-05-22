Shinfield’s Stable set for boxing Success

By Sarah DixonContributor
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A local gym nestled on a quiet road in Somercotes, Alfreton is packed to the brim with professional fighters who are chomping at the bit ahead of John Ashton Promotions “One Step Closer” fight night on June 1st.

The seven fighters taking part in the British Board of Boxing Control (BBBofC) match, know it takes discipline, dedication and determination to make it to the top and with them all having impressive previous amateur records they are set for success.

With a vacant commonwealth title on the line for Liam Dring, and Co-main event Jack “Machine” Mantell hot on the heels of his opponent Jensen Irving after a successful six bout winning streak, he is confident he can make it seven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Toby Bassett has his hands full with an international contest against Edgar Romero from Mexico, the gym also hosts “smoking” Joe Collins, Jimmy Burnside, Jake Morgan and Sam Whitehead who is making his pro debut.

Jack "machine" Mantell (L) with Toby Bassett (R)Jack "machine" Mantell (L) with Toby Bassett (R)
Jack "machine" Mantell (L) with Toby Bassett (R)

The gym has been a professional boxing gym since 1939 and manages all its professional boxers, sponsored by SC travel based in Alfreton.

John Connolly from SC Travel said “we are very proud to support Shinfields gym, all of the gentlemen have full time jobs and being a boxer takes serious commitment and we want to help as many local fighters achieve their goals and desires along the way”