Shed Grounds Maintenance Celebrates Strong First Quarter Success.

The East Midlands based company has seen record growth over the previous two years, averaging over 33% like for like sales growth. The new contract wins for 2023 are a great start for the year and a real boost to the company’s growth for 2023.

The recently acquired contracts include prominent organisations such as Scania, CEVA Logistics, Hady Primary School, Incora, Hose Parish Council, Landswood, and a further new site for Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Shed Grounds Maintenance is honoured to partner with these esteemed clients, providing them with superior ground maintenance solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract wins cover a diverse range of sectors, further showcasing Shed Grounds Maintenance's versatility and ability to cater to the specific needs of various industries. From commercial and industrial establishments to educational institutions and public spaces, the company's services continue to make a positive impact on the overall aesthetics and functionality of its clients' properties.

A selection of client contract wins in the first quarter.

"We are absolutely delighted with the success we have achieved in the first quarter, it is especially pleasing in spite of extremely challenging and nervous market sectors " said Peter Botham, Managing Director of Shed Grounds Maintenance. "Winning 16 new contracts is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team. We take immense pride in providing exceptional ground maintenance services and are thrilled that our efforts have been recognised by such esteemed clients."

Shed Grounds Maintenance has built a strong reputation for its dedication to delivering top-quality ground maintenance services. With a focus on professionalism, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company consistently exceeds client expectations. This exceptional track record, combined with its commitment to excellence, has played a fundamental role in securing these new contracts.

Company Information:

Established in 2003, Shed Grounds Maintenance is a successful national contractor providing grounds and exterior maintenance services to the commercial sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Derbyshire, Shed has depots in Chesterfield, the Northeast, Yorkshire and Coventry and provides a full service to the UK.

Accredited with ISO:9001:2015, ISO:14001:2015, SafeContractor and CHAS, Shed is trusted by clients such as CEVA, Scania, Triumph Motorcycles, Workman and IPM Facilities for delivering a quality, professional and reliable service.

Services offered:

· Grounds Maintenance

· Tree Surveys and Surgery

· Winter Maintenance

· Roof, Gutter & Drainage Maintenance

· Exterior Building & Hard Surface Cleaning. Specialist External Cleaning.

· Japanese Knotweed Treatment & Pest Control

· Environmental and Biodiversity Consultation

Shed is a successful, growing and independent business providing a reliable service and sustainable solutions for its clients for all their exterior maintenance requirements.

Contact Information

SHED GROUNDS MAINTENANCE LTD Emma Delaney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad