Sex offender is jailed after he is found guilty of two rapes and a sexual assault

A sex offender has been jailed after he raped a woman twice and sexually assaulted her.

Nigel William Webster, 33, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of a sexual assault after a trial and has been jailed for six-years and six-months.

He had denied the three charges including rape by sex, rape by oral sex and an assault by digital penetration which were committed in April, 2016, in Shirebrook.

The victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC sentenced Webster to six-years and six-months of custody.

Webster was also ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge.