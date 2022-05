A collision involving a number of vehicles took place earlier this afternoon on the M1 southbound.

The crash occurred between J29, which links to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

Three lanes of traffic were closed – but the incident has since been cleared and normal conditions have returned.

