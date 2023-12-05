Seven crews attend ‘significant’ house fire in Heanor which spread to surrounding property
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were called to attend a house fire on Holbrook Street, Heanor at 3.46am today, on Tuesday, December 5.
At the height of the fire seven fire crews attended including one from Heanor, two from Ilkeston, Ripley fire crew, Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood firefighters and two crews from Stockhill Station. They were supported by the Command Unit from Long Eaton.
Incident Commander, Station Manager Simon Abbs said: “Fire crews have been dealing with a significant fire at a terraced house on Holbrook Street in Heanor since the early hours of this morning. On arrival firefighters were met by a well-developed fire on the first floor that spread to the roof and attic and adjoining property.”
No one was injured in the fire and all occupants of both properties had evacuated before the arrival of fire crews.
A joint fire investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and as of 11am firefighters still remain the on scene.