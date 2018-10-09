'Serious concern' for missing woman who has links to Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing woman.

Clare Armstrong, 36, is missing from Swansea but has links to Derbyshire.

Clare Armstrong.

She has not been seen since August 29.

Chief Inspector Mark Brier, of South Wales Police, said: "We are now seriously concerned for Clare’s safety; for her not to have made contact with anyone for such a length of time is really out of character.

"I’d appeal to anyone to anyone who thinks they may have seen her please to come forward as a matter of urgency.

"Clare was last seen near Dyfatty lights in Swansea, on Wednesday, August 29. I'd urge anyone who may have been in the area to cast their minds back to that day, which was a couple of days after the summer Bank Holiday, and tell us any information, however insignificant it may seem.

"Even the smallest piece of information could make all the difference in our search for Clare."

Anyone with information should contact 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting occurrence 1800331452.