​Second half was key to Horncastle defeat

John Rawdon felt it was three points dropped on Friday.

​John Rawdon felt it was a case of three points dropped following Horncastle Town’s 4-2 defeat to Barton Town Reserves on Friday night, as the Wongers now prepare for a long break without competitive action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Horncastle led twice but a poor second-half was their downfall as the visitors took the points.

And joint-boss Rawdon said that left him and his brother Will [fellow joint-boss] disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a really disappointing result and overall a poor performance.

"Having said that, we started well and went 1-0 up through captain Scott Lowman, which was deserved, then out of the blue we let them equalise with a tame shot that went through the goalkeeper.

"But we responded really well and scored probably one of the best goals we’ve scored this season through Liam Cotton which was a really good team goal.

"The set piece curse then struck again where we conceded from a corner where we weren’t tight or aggressive enough and it was 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The second-half was where the disappointment kicked in as we never got a foothold. Another mistake cost us another goal and we then never really asked any questions of Barton in the second-half so overall it was definitely three points dropped and a disappointing finish to the calendar year.”

Horncastle now won’t play a competitive game until 2025 when they go to Sleaford Reserves on January 11 in the Challenge Cup, their next league game coming a week later at Crowle Colts before another two-week break.

Rawden added: “The break doesn’t really help us because the lads’ commitment to training and quality of training has been really good, and we’ll continue to train over this Christmas period.

"We have a couple of friendlies booked in to keep us ticking over. The lads’ attitude attitude and application is still great so there are no concerns there.”