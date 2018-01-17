Scooter rider airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision in north Derbyshire

A man riding a scooter has been airlifted to hospital this morning after a collision involving two other cars on a north Derbyshire road.

The collision involving the scooter rider, a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Volkswagen Golf happened at about 7.25am near the Quarry Hill and Bramley Moor Lane junction of the B6056 between Marsh Lane and Apperknowle.

Fire engine leaving the scene and traffic at a standstill...

The scooter rider has been taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The road is currently closed, although Derbyshire police said they expect it to open soon. Motorists are advised to take an alternative route for the time being.

Traffic at a standstill close to the scene...