School reopens after heating failure

A school has reopened after a heating failure led to it closing part of its building.

Anthony Bek Community Primary School was closed on Monday morning (November 27) to all pupils in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 2.

Pupils in Years 3, 4, 5 and 6 were able to attend as normal as the juniors’ building has a separate heating system.

School managers say the heating has now been fixed and pupils can return to school.

Returning pupils will need to bring their own packed lunch or eat first at home - unless they are eligible for free school meals.

If parents are unable to return their children to school, the school say their attendance will be unaffected.