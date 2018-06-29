A school administrative officer from Derbyshire took her own life after suffering from mental health problems.

A Chesterfield coroners' court inquest heard Joanne Earle, 49, was found hanged at her home on Park Avenue, Darley Dale, on May 5 last year.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Peter Nieto said: "She had been experiencing an episode of depression and anxiety, was having recurrent suicidal thoughts and had undertaken uncompleted acts of self-harm.

"She was being supported in the community by mental health crisis services.

"The court finds that in hanging herself she undertook a deliberate act with the intention of taking her own life."

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.