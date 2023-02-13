News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rush hour disruption for Derbyshire drivers as M1 crash leads to heavy delays

Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys this evening after a collision on the M1.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision on the M1 northbound at Junction 29 – with all traffic being temporarily held.

This is impacting drivers connecting to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield – with congestion as far back as J28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Petition with 200 signatures in support of pub couple's fight for extended opening hours

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on the M1.
Most Popular

National Highways has reported that delays of up to 50 minutes are expected – with normal conditions hoped to return from 6.15pm.

DerbyshireChesterfieldMansfieldA617