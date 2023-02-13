Rush hour disruption for Derbyshire drivers as M1 crash leads to heavy delays
Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys this evening after a collision on the M1.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision on the M1 northbound at Junction 29 – with all traffic being temporarily held.
This is impacting drivers connecting to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield – with congestion as far back as J28.
National Highways has reported that delays of up to 50 minutes are expected – with normal conditions hoped to return from 6.15pm.