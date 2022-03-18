Rush hour disruption expected in Derbyshire town after road closed due to collision

At 4.19pm, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that Bank Road in Matlock had been closed by officers at the junction with Crown Square due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly, and is now building from Bakewell Road to Imperial Road.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes, as there is no indication as to how long the closure will remain in place for.