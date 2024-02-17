Rural Fitness in Bradwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new fitness facility is now open on Outlands Road. Former British physique champion & strength athlete Sarah Ridgeway has been personal training for over 5 years, and has now opened her own gym facility in the village specialising in resistance/weight training.

Clients will use this new space specifically for fat loss and/or muscle gain, which are increasingly important as we get older and naturally lose muscle mass and become less active through less work & play.

Sessions can be available on a one to one, two to one, or group basis.

Strength Area of the Gym

A training and nutrition programming is also available, tailored to you with use of the gym studio.

Each month a group program is launched for beginners and intermediates - have a look at Sarah’s Instagram or Facebook for the latest program start date along with recent testimonials.