Rural Fitness in Bradwell
A new fitness facility is now open on Outlands Road. Former British physique champion & strength athlete Sarah Ridgeway has been personal training for over 5 years, and has now opened her own gym facility in the village specialising in resistance/weight training.
Clients will use this new space specifically for fat loss and/or muscle gain, which are increasingly important as we get older and naturally lose muscle mass and become less active through less work & play.
Sessions can be available on a one to one, two to one, or group basis.
A training and nutrition programming is also available, tailored to you with use of the gym studio.
Each month a group program is launched for beginners and intermediates - have a look at Sarah’s Instagram or Facebook for the latest program start date along with recent testimonials.
Sarah can be contacted via the social networks above or phone 07854 767054.