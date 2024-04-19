‘Rumbling sound’ and ‘trembling’ as earthquake hits Derbyshire village
The earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 ML was recorded five kilometres South West from Belper at 2.42am ( April 19).
A BGS spokesperson said: "We (BGS) received a few reports, via online macroseismic questionnaires, of the earthquake being felt in Matlock and Derby (Derbyshire) and in Belton (Leicestershire). The reports described ‘felt a weak trembling’ and ‘heard a moderate rumbling’ sound”.
BGS has confirmed that this is the largest event detected in the area, within 50 km, since a similar magnitude 2.5 ML earthquake occurred near Buxton, Derbyshire on January 2 this year – and was felt in Buxton, Dove Holes and King Sterndale.
More recently, on March 7, an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 ML, hit approximately 5 kilometres west of Matlock. It was reportedly felt by several residents in Winster, Derbyshire, a small village, less than two kilometres from the epicentre. Residents felt ‘moderate rumbling’ and heard a ‘loud roaring sound’ while ‘all the doors and windows rattled’.
A BGS spokesperson added: “Historically, larger earthquakes have been known to occur in the area, the largest being the magnitude 5.3 ML Derby earthquake which occurred on 11 February 1957 and caused widespread damage to chimneys and roofs in the Derby, Nottingham and Loughborough areas and was felt over the whole of the English Midlands.”
