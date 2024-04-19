‘Rumbling sound’ and ‘trembling’ as earthquake hits Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 ML was recorded five kilometres South West from Belper at 2.42am ( April 19).

A BGS spokesperson said: "We (BGS) received a few reports, via online macroseismic questionnaires, of the earthquake being felt in Matlock and Derby (Derbyshire) and in Belton (Leicestershire). The reports described ‘felt a weak trembling’ and ‘heard a moderate rumbling’ sound”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BGS has confirmed that this is the largest event detected in the area, within 50 km, since a similar magnitude 2.5 ML earthquake occurred near Buxton, Derbyshire on January 2 this year – and was felt in Buxton, Dove Holes and King Sterndale.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 ML was recorded five kilometres South West from Belper at 2.42 am today ( April 19).

More recently, on March 7, an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 ML, hit approximately 5 kilometres west of Matlock. It was reportedly felt by several residents in Winster, Derbyshire, a small village, less than two kilometres from the epicentre. Residents felt ‘moderate rumbling’ and heard a ‘loud roaring sound’ while ‘all the doors and windows rattled’.