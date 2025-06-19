Rock & Bike Festival roars back next month

The renowned annual Rock and Bike Festival roars back to the Notts Derby Showground next month with another superb line-up of live bands and much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And we have a pair of VIP tickets to give away in our competition below.

The three day event will take place at the Showground on Longmoor Lane on the border of Breaston and Long Eaton (DE55 3BB) over 10th-12th July and will be celebrating its 21st anniversary this year with over 20 bands/acts over the three days.

This will be its third year at the new venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These Wicked Rivers

Much-loved veteran Newcastle rockers Tygers Of Pan Tang will debut at the festival over the weekend along with Derby’s up-and-coming stars These Wicked Rivers, who hit number three in the UK Rock Charts with second album Force of Nature and have had huge success in Europe and the UK.

Other acts include Hung Like Hanratty, Fred Zeppelin, Shef Leppard ,Motley Crude, Poizon , Pogues UK, Stone, The Spirit Levellers, Vulva, The Darkest, Ant Trouble, Motorpace Spam, Verbal Warning, Urban Hillbillys, plus many more.

There will also be the annual Custom & Classic Motorcycle show on the Saturday with prizes and trophies to be won, line dancing to join in with, fire dancing, eating and breathing displays, the Rocket Queen Dancers, Triple Threat Burlesque, a tattoo competition and an open-to-all fancy dress competition.

There will also be an array of fine ales at the bars, stalls, caterers with world food, and children's activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tygers of Pan Tang

This family friendly event remains a fantastic value festival with a few Early Bird weekend tickets still available at only £60, including free camping, while stocks last.

Day tickets are also available for Friday or Saturday at £30 per day.

All details can be found on the festival website www.rockandbikefestival.com or by emailing [email protected].

To be in with a chance to win a pair of VIP weekend tickets with meet and greet and complimentary drinks, simply tell us:

1 - How many years is the festival celebrating next month?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 - How many years has the festival been at the Notts Derby Showground ?

Send your answers along with your name and contact telephone number to [email protected] and first correct entry out the hat will win the tickets.

All entries should be submitted by noon on Thursday, 26th June.