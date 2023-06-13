Roads closed in Derbyshire village for several hours after 'serious crash'

A major crash closed several roads in a Derbyshire village for around five hours.

Emergency services attended the incident, near Breadsall, after reports of a serious collision shortly before 10am this morning.

The following roads were closed

A number of roads are closed following a serious crash

Mansfield Road – at Alport Heights Drive and Lime Lane

Lime Lane – at King’s Corner

Brookside Road – at Church Lane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issuing a statement on social media, Derbyshire Police asked motorists to ‘please avoid the area and take alternative routes’.

AA Traffic Maps showed the crash was first reported shortly before 10am and says: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A608 both ways between Alport Heights Drive and Broomfield Hall. The junctions of Lime Lane and Brookside Road are also closed.”

The scene was cleared and roads re-opened shortly before 3pm.