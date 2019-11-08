Road turns into a river in Derbyshire village

A road was turned into a river in Unstone as this video shows

By Rheia Smith

As heavy rainfall caused floods across Derbyshire, the effects are still being felt across the county today.

For one road in Unstone , the rain has turned a road into a gushing river.

Charlotte Marriott, who lives on Church Street was faced with the fast-moving floods this morning.

Charlotte said: "It's just not what you expect to find when you try to leave for work in the morning."

We will keep you updated on the floods and a list of roads closed in Derbyshire due to flooding this morning

Video credit : Samuel Hague Illustration