Road cordoned off and bomb squad called as hand grenade found in busy Derbyshire street

The hand grenade was found by police officers last evening, on Monday, April 17, at a property on King Street in Belper.

Police attended along with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who have since made the device safe and removed it from the area.

Following the incident a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “I would like to reassure the public that the area is safe and no one was evacuated from their properties.”