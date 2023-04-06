Road closed and boy arrested as investigation launched into fire at former Derbyshire pub

Officers were called to reports of a large blaze at the derelict building on Derby Road in Borrowash just before 3pm on Wednesday, April 5.

The road was closed to allow Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to deal with the incident and remains closed to allow for the building to be made safe and for the investigation to take place.

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire, but a substantial amount of damage has been caused to the building.

A boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around the time, or who may have any information and has not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force on the details below quoting reference 23000206486:#

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101