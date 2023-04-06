News you can trust since 1855
Road closed and boy arrested as investigation launched into fire at former Derbyshire pub

A road remains closed and a boy has been arrested as a joint police and fire investigation is to take place following a fire at a former pub in Borrowash.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to reports of a large blaze at the derelict building on Derby Road in Borrowash just before 3pm on Wednesday, April 5.

The road was closed to allow Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to deal with the incident and remains closed to allow for the building to be made safe and for the investigation to take place.

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire, but a substantial amount of damage has been caused to the building.

Officers were called to reports of a large blaze at the derelict building on Derby Road in Borrowash on Wednesday, April 5. The road was closed to allow Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to deal with the incident and remains closed to allow for the building to be made safe and for the investigation to take place.
A boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around the time, or who may have any information and has not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force on the details below quoting reference 23000206486:#

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.