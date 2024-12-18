Ripley Social Care Nurse named ‘Preceptee of the Year’ at Nursing Times Workforce Awards

Colleagues at Yarningdale, an Exemplar Health Care home in Ripley, are celebrating the success of Registered Nurse Jenna Stocks, who won ‘Preceptee of the Year’ at the prestigious Nursing Times Workforce Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new category recognises outstanding newly registered nurses, midwives and nursing associates who have excelled in their first year of practice.

Jenna’s achievement is particularly momentous as the award often highlights those practicing in acute hospital settings, making her win a remarkable milestone for the many dedicated nurses in social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna began her journey with Exemplar Health Care as a student nurse on placement. Inspired by the supportive environment and person-centred approach at Yarningdale, she joined the home full-time after qualifying.

Alison and Jenna

In her first year, Jenna has demonstrated exceptional commitment, professionalism and adaptability, providing crucial support during key transitions at the home, including the implementation of digital care plans.

Jenna’s positive impact extends beyond her daily duties. She has mentored newly qualified nursing associates, who praise her as a “great role model”, delivered impactful presentations to over 50 Home Managers and clinical colleagues, and continued her professional development through advanced training in areas including diabetes and end of life care.

Jenna Stocks, Registered Nurse at Yarningdale, reflected:

"Receiving this award so early in my career is an incredible achievement. My time at Yarningdale has been rewarding, and I’m grateful to work alongside such supportive colleagues every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Stocks

“When I first started my placement, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but now I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else. This recognition is a reflection of the support I’ve received from so many people, and I hope it highlights the important role social care nurses play."

In her nomination, a person living at the home noted that Jenna “will always listen and help” with any problems, describing her as a “fantastic nurse”. Her compassion and ability to build meaningful relationships have helped create a warm and trusting environment for all those living and working at the home.

Alison Walvin, Home Manager at Yarningdale, who was also shortlisted for Manager of the Year at this year’s awards, commented:

"Jenna is an exceptional nurse and an inspiration to everyone at Yarningdale. Her dedication, kindness and enthusiasm make her an essential member of our team and the positivity she brings to her work is invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award reflects not only Jenna’s achievements but also what is sure to be a brilliant and impactful career in social care. We couldn’t be prouder."

Jenna’s win underscores the importance of nurturing talent within social care, a sector often overlooked in nursing awards. Exemplar Health Care’s nurse preceptorship programme continues to set a high standard for supporting newly qualified professionals, ensuring they have a confident and meaningful start to their careers.

Yarningdale care home, operated by Exemplar Health Care, supports adults living with complex needs arising from brain injuries, dementia mental health conditions and neuro-disabilities including Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s.