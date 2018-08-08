REVEALED: The number of injury accidents on Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout in the last five years

Nearly 35 injury accidents have occurred on Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout in the last five years, the Derbyshire Times has learned.

Figures obtained from Derbyshire County County (DCC) reveal there were two serious injury accidents - where people required an overnight hospital stay - and 31 slight injury accidents - where people suffered cuts and bruises - at the busy junction between May 1, 2013, and April 31, 2018.

The news comes a few days after a lorry overturned on the large, multi-lane roundabout, which carries more than 10,000 vehicles every day.

READ MORE: This is what caused lorry to overturn on Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield

DCC introduced traffic lights at Horns Bridge roundabout in 2007 in a bid to reduce collisions and improve traffic flows.

In 2015, officers studied the lane markings and signal timings at the busy junction. This resulted in a slight adjustment to the traffic light timings.

A DCC spokesperson said: "We continue to monitor traffic flow and accident rates at Horns Bridge as we do with all our large and busy junctions."

Poll shows support for traffic lights

According to DCC, there have been 35 injury accidents at Chesterfield's Whittington Moor roundabout in the last five years.

The authority now wants to install traffic lights there in a bid to cut collisions and reduce journey times as part of a £5million project.

READ MORE: Q&A on proposed changes to Chesterfield's Whittington Moor roundabout

READ MORE: Business chief’s 'rat-run' fears over Whittington Moor roundabout plans

The Derbyshire Times asked the DCC spokesperson how they would respond to concerns that traffic lights do not actually improve safety at roundabouts - given the high number of accidents at Horns Bridge roundabout.

The spokesperson said: "Horns Bridge carries around 12,000 vehicles a day so, although we regard one accident as one too many, the most recent figures of 31 slight injury and two serious injury accidents over the last five years do compare well with those at similar junctions in neighbouring authorities."

A recent online poll by the Derbyshire Times revealed strong support for traffic lights at Whittington Moor roundabout - with 69 per cent of respondents voting 'yes' to the idea.

Some people have called for a flyover at the junction - but a DCC report stated this would be 'prohibitively expensive'.

Meanwhile, DCC figures show there were two serious injury accidents and seven slight injury accidents at the A61 Tesco roundabout between May 1, 2013, and April 31, 2018.

READ MORE: How to use Horns Bridge roundabout correctly

READ MORE: How to use Whittington Moor roundabout correctly

READ MORE: How to use the A61 Tesco roundabout correctly