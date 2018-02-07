Residents hit out at plans to build 1,800 new homes in Derbyshire village’s countryside

Residents in Clowne have criticised the ‘appalling’ communications surrounding a plan to build 1,800 new homes in the village’s countryside.

The huge development, by Alfreton-based construction firm Waystone Developments Ltd, will be located in the north of the village off Hickinwood Lane.

Known as Clowne Garden Village, the project will include 24 hectares of employment land, 1,800 homes, a retirement village, neighbourhood centre, educational and recreational uses, hotel/restaurant and health and leisure facilities and a new link road. More than 500 objections have been lodged online.

Resident Darren Taylor said: “The communications surrounding the development have been appalling - very low key. The project is called Clowne Garden Village. Waystone held a consultation day last November and placed a few small posters on the odd telegraph pole to promote this. The few people who actually managed to spot these thought it was something to do with the local garden centre, it was very misleading.”

Another resident, Andy Lambert, said: “Bolsover District Council have only allowed the planning application to be communicated to houses directly affected, which is within their rights, but they have showed no sense of proportionality, this build clearly impacts on every individual living in Clowne and Barlborough whether it be unable to get a doctor’s appointment or a school place to a disabled/elderly person struggling to get a parking spot in Tesco. It will have a massive ripple effect throughout the village, not to mention an extra 3,500 cars. Clowne just does not have the infrastructure for a development of this magnitude.”

And chief campaigner, Natalie Hoy, said: “No matter what the council will say in their defence the communications have not been evaluated and have clearly not worked.”

In response, Helen McLoughlin, development director at Waystone, said that several consultations had taken place dating back to 2000 and that the confusion may be a result of the project changing its name over the years.

She also said that the proposed sits within Bolsover District Council’s Local Plan.

“It was never our intention to cause any confusion,” she added.

A Bolsover District Council spokesman said that 250 households had been notified, five site notices had been put up and advertisements put it in the local press.

The spokesman also said exhibitions were held in Barlborough and Clowne in 2015 and 2016 and that people will be able to have their say when it goes before the planning committee.

“So, in our view the process is transparent, there is accountability, and all interested parties have been given and will be given a fair and reasonable opportunity to comment on the planning merits of the application through the entire process,” the spokesman added.