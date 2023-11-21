Resident taken to hospital after serious fire leaves Derbyshire house in flames

Officers from Belper Fire Station were called to a serious house fire on Field Lane, Belper along with officers from Crich Fire Station.

The resident of the house was alerted to the fire while in bed by their smoke alarm and was able to exit the property quickly and safely. They were taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service as a precaution.