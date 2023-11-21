Resident taken to hospital after serious fire leaves Derbyshire house in flames
A resident has been taken to hospital as a precaution after a serious fire left their house in flames.
Officers from Belper Fire Station were called to a serious house fire on Field Lane, Belper along with officers from Crich Fire Station.
The incident happened in the early hours of this morning on Tuesday, November 21.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and ventillated the property.
The resident of the house was alerted to the fire while in bed by their smoke alarm and was able to exit the property quickly and safely. They were taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service as a precaution.