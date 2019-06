The Derbyshire Times has received reports that police and ambulance service have attended an incident in Bolsover today.

Unconfirmed reports state a body has been found in a body of water.

Reports of police and ambulance services at Bolsover incident

Derbyshire Police could not confirm that they had attended an incident.

Residents living nearby say they saw two ambulances and police at the scene.

This is a breaking story and we will bring you more information as we receive it.