Relief that 'spire-loving suspected Novichok poisoners' didn't visit Chesterfield

Folk have expressed relief that two suspected poisoners from Russia did not visit Chesterfield to look at its historic Crooked Spire.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - who are accused of using Novichok chemicals to poison Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March - claimed they visited the Wiltshire town as tourists.

In a surprise interview with RT earlier this week, Mr Petrov said: "It's a tourist town. It's famous for its 123-metre spire.

"Our friends had been suggesting for a long time that we visit this wonderful town."

Commenting on Twitter, Steve Mitton said: "Good job nobody has told the Russians about the spire in Chesterfield."

Mr G tweeted: "Right now the people of Chesterfield and its magnificent 230ft Crooked Spire are letting out THE largest sigh of relief."

Nicola Thwaite added: "Chesterfield has fingers crossed that they don’t decide to tick off the Crooked Spire on their next trip..."

Following the interview, a representative for prime minister Theresa May said: "The lies and blatant fabrications in this interview given to a Russian state-sponsored TV station are an insult to the public's intelligence."