​Rasen get off to winning start at Southwell

It was a winning start for Market Rasen & Louth on Saturday.

​Market Rasen & Louth got their season off to a winning start as they beat hosts Southwell 28-15 on Saturday.

Rasen were fielding a strong side with some new faces in the squad and looked confident.

This confidence manifested itself from the kick-off and a break down the left hand side saw new wing Brad Beresford run round the Southwell defence and go over in the left corner, Tommy Aldridge converting for 7-0 after six minutes.

This strong start however soon started to fade into the memory as Southwell began to put together attacking phases of their own and a penalty reduced the arrears to 7-3 which would remain the score at half-time.

The second half began with real determination from Market Rasen and a scrum to Southwell on the halfway line was turned over by the Rasen pack and the ensuing attack created the space to put Beresford in for his second try. Conversion by Aldridge.

A knock on by Southwell then gave Rasen a scum on the 10m line and Ben Youngs picked up from the base of the scrum to power over for the third try, again converted by Aldridge for a 21-3 lead.

A series of attacking phases from Southwell then opened up a gap in the Rasen defence and they were over for their first try, which was converted.

But Southwell again got into a bit of a muddle at their own line-out and a trademark interception by captain Spen King saw him sprint from the halfway line just managing to evade his Southwell pursuers to dot down under the posts. The conversion was by the ever reliable Aldridge.

Southwell were determined to see the game through with a flourish and after Rasen we’re pressured into giving away several penalties including a yellow card for prop Sam Lempard Southwell kept up the pressure to eventually release their winger to scoot over in the corner, but Rasen had done enough to take the win.

*The second team were also at Southwell and secured a league win with over 50 points against one try from Southwell.