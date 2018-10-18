Puppy dumped ‘like rubbish’ near Chesterfield bins

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find out who dumped a puppy ‘like rubbish’ and left him tied to some bins near Chesterfield.

The nine-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier-cross was found by refuse collectors tied to commercial bins at the back of some shops in High Street, Staveley.

One of the men who found the brindle-coloured male dog took him to the RSPCA’s Chesterfield branch where he is now being cared for.

READ MORE: See who has appeared in court from Chesterfield

Andy Sowden, an animal welfare officer for the charity, who is now investigating, said staff at the centre have called him Oscar after the Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch who lived in a bin.

He will stay there until he is ready to be rehomed.

Andy said: “Oscar was found tied up last week, on Tuesday October 9, near Derbyshire County Council’s Social Services offices.

“I am keen to trace anyone who may have seen who did this.

“He is in good condition and is a lovely, friendly natured little dog. It is so sad that someone chose to tie him up and leave him in such a vulnerable state.

“There is never any excuse to just dump an animal like a piece of rubbish.”

Rachel Gray, manager at the RSPCA’s Chesterfield branch, said: “Oscar is doing well in our care, he is such a friendly dog who loves people and am sure will find the loving home he deserves when he is ready.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.