Public meeting over plans to reinstate The Peaks and Dales railway line
Residents are being invited to hear campaigners’ plans to reinstate the The Peaks and Dales Line railway and create the re-provisioned Monsal Trail in its new home.
By Stephen ChaytowContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST
The public meeting is to be held in Bakewell Town Hall, on 27th June, 6pm for 6.30pm. Please reserve a seat at www.memrap.org
Campaigners say the reopening of this rail service will reinstate the important transportation link between Ambergate, Buxton and Chinley, reconnecting Derbyshire communities that were previously cut off from each other.