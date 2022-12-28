News you can trust since 1855
£1.03m Levelling Up funding secured towards Derbyshire town regeneration

MORE than £1m of Government funding has been secured towards a Derbyshire town centre regeneration and housing project.

By Tracy WalkerContributor
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 2:34pm

Amber Valley Borough Council has received £1,033,901 from the Government’s Levelling Up, Housing and Communities agenda to be spent in Heanor, as part of an initiative to generate investment and develop homes in the area.

As well as contributing towards the scheme, the £1.03m award allocated by the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF2) from the One Public Estate programme, will also prepare land allocated for new homes within the town centre.

The Future High Street Fund Scheme will work with a developer to transform Heanor, building quality homes and delivering a sustainable future for the town.

Amber Valley Borough Council's headquarters in Ripley
Amber Valley Borough Council has been working closely with town partners and stakeholders to develop the Whysall Street Housing Regeneration Scheme.

The fund was established to support local authorities to ease the financial burden of preparing brownfield land and encourage its redevelopment and reuse for positive use including the provision of new homes.

The land on Whysall Street has been allocated to build around 40 affordable town centre family homes over the next three years.

The council is working with partners to deliver quality homes and affordable town centre living and regenerate an area of under-used land and will offer greater choice and availability of residential property in the heart of the town centre.

Councillor Tony Harper, Amber Valley Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Community Safety, said: “Confirmation of this grant is fantastic news for everyone with an interest in Heanor’s future and delivering quality homes for the community.”

For more information and to view the plans, visit https://www.ambervalley.gov.uk/community/future-high-street-fund/brown-field-land-release-fund/