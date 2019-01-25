Protest planned for outside Casa Hotel in Chesterfield tomorrow

An animal rights group has organised a ‘peaceful demonstration’ outside the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield tomorrow.

The Sheffield Animal Action group is campaigning to put an end to The Barlow Hunt annual ball, which takes place on Saturday.

A post on Facebook by the group reads: “We invite people to come along to a peaceful demonstration, aimed at the behaviour of this hunt and their presence at the Casa. We will assemble in the car park at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.”

According to its website, The Sheffield Animal Action ‘campaigns in Sheffield and the surrounding area against animal exploitation. The group is run by local activists, and seeks to promote veganism and animal rights/liberation’.

In response, a spokesperson for Casa Hotel said: “The hotel hosts many events for companies and organisations, which all have a range of different interests. We understand that the interests of different groups of people will not always align but our focus is always on providing a professional service and an exceptional guest experience.”