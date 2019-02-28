Popular Staveley pub might be turned into apartments

A Staveley pub could be converted into apartments.

Chesterfield-based A-Rock Construction has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council seeking permission to build 16 one-bedroom apartments at the site of the All Inn at Lowgates.

The existing All Inn would be converted into six apartments and four new-build apartment blocks would be built in the car park.

In a statement submitted to the council on behalf of A-Rock Construction, Brightman Clarke Architects said: "The proposals put forward for this application create a considered development that is sympathetic to both the existing character of Staveley and that of the open countryside beyond.

"The development will provide 16 new apartments offering a mixture of much-needed one-bed homes.

"The overall design has been carefully designed to reflect common materials and architectural styles of the existing town settlement."

The Derbyshire Times is making attempts to contact the All Inn for more information.

The All Inn's website states: "A social hub of chatter and good food in the heart of Staveley, the All Inn is managed by husband and wife team, Viv and Alan, who put their heart and soul into creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"Our team work together to ensure your visit is one to remember and repeat."

Last year, the council approved plans for the old Victoria Hotel - a vacant pub near the All Inn - to be turned into housing.

