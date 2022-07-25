The Chesterfield East West will run from the A619 junction with Holymoor Road, along Chatsworth Road and the existing Hipper Valley Trail, through Queen’s Park, past the train station and to the hospital and beyond by using Crow Lane and Wetlands Lane.

Members of Derbyshire Green Party are in favour and say it is a small step towards a ‘sustainable future and healthier Chesterfield’.

It is now urging residents to take part in three specific statutory consultations on the route.

Part of the existing East West cycling route through Queens Park

Darren Yates, Derbyshire Green Party co-ordinator, said: “Active transport schemes like this are obviously crucial in our fight to reduce greenhouse gases. In these difficult times they even more important.

"They are quick wins giving people choices in combating the cost-of-living crisis, congestion, air quality fuel prices and living healthier lives.”

Derbyshire County Council is currently consulting on plans to permanently close Crow Lane to all vehicles except motor cyclists, make a longer section of Chatsworth Road 30mph, and create a dedicated cycle lane so that action can be taken to stop cars using it or parking on it.

While there has been some controversy about the original consultation on route, the Green Party claim that once the route is explained properly, people are overwhelmingly in favour of it.

The Local Government Ombudsman has now ruled that the consultation was safe, and the scheme will go ahead once final statutory consultation on closure, speed limit changes and bike lane status along parts of the route have been completed.

Simon Geikie, Green Party local campaigner, said: “Cycling is in my DNA. I teach children and adults of all abilities to ride as part of my work. With 70 per cent of car trips under five miles and fuel prices soaring, it’s worth remembering that we don’t have to drive everywhere.

"Cycling is a cost-effective alternative, but politicians must build high quality bike lanes to make it an easy option for all.

"By taking part in the consultation and supporting the project you can ensure that the right decisions are made. You have the power to make a difference.”

People can either have their say online at derbyshire.gov.uk/walkcycleroute or by emailing [email protected] or by writing to the council (FAO James Powell, Derbyshire County Council, County Hall, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3AG)

Anyone objecting to any of these three proposals is required under The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 to give reasons for their objection. It is also helpful if alternatives for officers to consider are suggested.

The consultation is set to close on August 5.