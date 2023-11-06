The first phase of Bolsover District Council’s Shirebrook Market Place: REimagined project is about to start on site, with new attractive memorial gardens being created to complement the recently installed Mining Memorial.

The first part of this work saw the local community come together and fund the impressive Shirebrook Mining Memorial that was unveiled in April 2023.

To provide an appropriate setting for this memorial and to support the vitality and viability of the District’s town centres, Bolsover District Council has paid for detailed design work from Lathams Architects to create attractive memorial gardens to flank the memorial.

In addition to further improving the design quality of the town centre, these memorial gardens are intended to provide a contemplative space for people visiting the memorial and also a pleasant spot for workers and shoppers to take their lunch.

Bolsover District Council’s Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “We recognise that our town centres need investment and the imminent start on site to create the Memorial Gardens proves that we deliver on our promises.

“Shirebrook is unique and we believe it to be one of the largest, if not the largest town centre square in England. We want to make the most of that and attract people to shop, visit and enjoy cultural and social activities.”

The aim of the Shirebrook Market Place: REimagined project is to significantly improve the physical and environmental quality of Shirebrook Market Place and to ensure this important civic space is better used, more frequently visited and the retail beating heart of Shirebrook.

Based on this initial investment, the Council has been successful in securing funding for the project from both the Valencia Communities Fund via the Landfill Communities Fund and through the Bolsover Community Woodlands project.

This funding has enabled the authority to commission Jamieson Contracting to carry out the resurfacing and tree works involved in creating the Memorial Gardens and a programme of works has now been agreed meaning work is about to commence.

Initial work will involve the preparation of the site and the works to install the new electrics that will introduce new lighting to the Mining Memorial and the Memorial Gardens. This work will take place prior to Christmas.

The main groundworks will involve the introduction of new paving around the Mining Memorial and the laying of new attractive coloured resin bonded gravel that will form the Memorial Garden areas. Following this, the new tree planters will be installed and the trees added in early 2024.

These works will be complemented by improvements to the bus shelters on Market Street as Shirebrook will be one of the first areas in the county to receive investment from the bus service improvement plan, including the installation of real-time information for bus-users.

Councillor Fritchley added, “The community of Shirebrook and surrounding villages came together and raised funds for the impressive Mining Memorial earlier this year and now, with the support of our other funders we are able to take this improvement further and create wonderful Memorial Gardens to complement the Memorial.

“This is just the beginning, and we will continue to work with our partners, such as Shirebrook Town Council, the Shirebrook Colliery Memorial Committee and local traders and organisations to improve the Market Place for the benefit of everyone.”