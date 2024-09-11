Winter Fuel Payment Derbyshire: How did your MP vote at parliament?
The Conservative motion against the Government’s policy to cut the winter fuel payment lost the vote in the House of Commons yesterday (September 10).
348 Labour MPs voted in favour of cutting the winter fuel payment, while 228 Members of Parliament voted against it.
The Winter Fuel Payment was available to almost everyone in the UK born before 25th September 1957, to help them cover heating costs.
But, from this winter, only those on pension credit or means-tested benefits will be eligible to get the payment, following yesterday’s vote.
This has led to fears that pensioners across the country will struggle to pay their bills.
All Derbyshire MPs have voted for the payment cuts alongside fellow Labour Party members including:
- Toby Perkins, Chesterfield MP
- Linsey Farnsworth, MP for Amber Valley
- John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales MP
- Natalie Fleet, Bolsover MP
- Louise Jones, North East Derbyshire MP
- Jon Pearce, High Peak MP
- Adam Thompson, Erewash MP
- Jonathan Davies, Mid Derbyshire MP
- Samantha Niblett, South Derbyshire MP
The Labour Party said the decision was ‘not taken lightly’ and caused by a £22 billion ‘financial black hole’ left behind by the previous Conservative government.
