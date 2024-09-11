This is how all Derbyshire MPs voted in the House of Commons yesterday.

The Conservative motion against the Government’s policy to cut the winter fuel payment lost the vote in the House of Commons yesterday (September 10).

348 Labour MPs voted in favour of cutting the winter fuel payment, while 228 Members of Parliament voted against it.

The Winter Fuel Payment was available to almost everyone in the UK born before 25th September 1957, to help them cover heating costs.

But, from this winter, only those on pension credit or means-tested benefits will be eligible to get the payment, following yesterday’s vote.

This has led to fears that pensioners across the country will struggle to pay their bills.

All Derbyshire MPs have voted for the payment cuts alongside fellow Labour Party members including:

Toby Perkins, Chesterfield MP

Linsey Farnsworth, MP for Amber Valley

John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales MP

Natalie Fleet, Bolsover MP

Louise Jones, North East Derbyshire MP

Jon Pearce, High Peak MP

Adam Thompson, Erewash MP

Jonathan Davies, Mid Derbyshire MP

Samantha Niblett, South Derbyshire MP

The Labour Party said the decision was ‘not taken lightly’ and caused by a £22 billion ‘financial black hole’ left behind by the previous Conservative government.