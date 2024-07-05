Watch: Toby Perkins ‘delighted’ to be re-elected as Labour dominates in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toby Perkins will remain an MP for Chesterfield while Labour wins all seats in Derbyshire.

Labour have so far taken 401 seats nationally, leaving the Conservatives far behind with just 108 Members of Parliament so far - as 36 seats are yet to be assigned.

Derbyshire followed suit with absolute domination by Labour who so far have not lost a single seat across the county - winning the Erewash, Amber Valley, High Peak, Bolsover, Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire and Derby North and South seats.

As expected, in Chesterfield Toby Perkins has had a comfortable win defeating Ben Flook of the Conservative by over 10, 000 votes.

Toby Perkins ‘delighted’ to be re-elected as Labour dominates in Derbyshire.

Mr Perkins, who has been an MP for Chesterfield since 2010, said: “I’m delighted with the result and it’s a great time for me to be a Member of Parliament.