Watch: Toby Perkins ‘delighted’ to be re-elected as Labour dominates in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Labour have so far taken 401 seats nationally, leaving the Conservatives far behind with just 108 Members of Parliament so far - as 36 seats are yet to be assigned.
Derbyshire followed suit with absolute domination by Labour who so far have not lost a single seat across the county - winning the Erewash, Amber Valley, High Peak, Bolsover, Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire and Derby North and South seats.
As expected, in Chesterfield Toby Perkins has had a comfortable win defeating Ben Flook of the Conservative by over 10, 000 votes.
Mr Perkins, who has been an MP for Chesterfield since 2010, said: “I’m delighted with the result and it’s a great time for me to be a Member of Parliament.
"Now for the first time, I have the opportunity to be a Member of Parliament with the Labour government and that will make a real difference to us here in Chesterfield. It’s a really exciting result for me and I can’t wait to hear the rest of the results.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.