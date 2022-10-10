Watch Labour Party leader Keir Starmer visit Derbyshire factory amid energy crisis

Mr Starmer visited Vaillant to tour the factory and meet with staff and apprentices.

The factory develops products for heating, cooling and hot water across Europe.

Mr Starmer looked at the manufacturing process of heat pumps at the factory to understand how heat pump hydrogen boilers could be a part of a solution for the future of the energy industry.

He has also discussed with staff the investment opportunities green jobs can provide and how the business is faring following the spike in energy crisis.

He said: “ The Labour Party is committed to dealing with the climate emergency, but not just seeing it as an obligation - seeing it as the single biggest opportunity for the next generation of jobs.”

