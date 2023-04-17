Watch as Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting visits Chesterfield to talk to GPs and patients

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting visited Hasland Medical Centre to speak to GPs and patients.

During his visit Mr Streeting spoke to residents at St Thomas Centre on Chatsworth Road along with Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

New data has revealed that Chesterfield is the worst area in England for securing a GP appointment – with nearly 9,000 residents waiting a month or longer to see a doctor.

Data released by the NHS shows that 8,775 people in Chesterfield faced a wait of 28 days or more to see a GP last month. Over 14% of Chesterfield patients were subjected to month-long waits – ranking Chesterfield as the worst area in the country.

Mr Streeting discussed the issue and spoke about Labour’s plans to end the postcode lottery for GP appointments.

He said: “Poor GPs are busting a gut to see as many people as they can but there is simply not enough of them.

"I’m here today listening to GPs and talking to patients and sharing Labour’s plan to double the number of medical school places so that we can recruit the new generation of doctors we need to get patients treated on time and that will make and enormous difference especially for places like Chesterfield.”

