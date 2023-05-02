News you can trust since 1855
Watch as Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer talks to Derbyshire shoppers about the cost of living crisis

Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer visited the Ripley Co-op store and met with residents.

By Brian Eyre
Published 2nd May 2023
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:34 BST

Mr Starmer was in Derbyshire to hear about customers’ experiences with the cost of living crisis.

He took a tour of the Co-op store and heard what the business is doing to keep food prices low for customers.

Mr Starmer said: “There is one thing on their mind and that is the cost of living crisis. People are describing how much harder it is to shop and not putting the heating on and are struggling to make ends meet. The message coming across is they just need change.”

