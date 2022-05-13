Update given on Chesterfield £150 council tax energy rebate as IT system changes needed

In February, the Government announced a national council tax rebate for households in property bands A to D to help those facing a cost of living crisis amid growing energy bills.

All local authorities must make rebate payments to eligible residents by September 2022 at the latest.

Last week, Bolsover District Council announced it would begin commencing payments to those who pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit and expected over 22,000 households to receive theirs by May 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has issued an update on the £150 council tax energy rebate

However, Chesterfield Borough Council is currently unable to make payments and is working to amend its IT systems to enable them to commence.

Resident Andy Stefansson emailed the Derbyshire Times to express his “disgust” at the delay.

He added: "Having spoke with a representative of CBC this afternoon who was responding to a complaint of mine regarding the £150 energy rebate, [they] confirmed that the council had already been paid the money from the Government for the energy rebates... however they are unable to pay it out yet due to an excuse about a system software installation.

"They claim that software needs to be installed first in order to be able to distribute the money to households. I spoke to the council in early April about this and they said the same thing then. So after nearly seven weeks, they still haven't got round to installing this 'mythical' software.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We have been working very hard behind the scenes installing new ICT software to prepare to make the £150 energy payments to our eligible customers, which must be paid by the end of September.

"Thank you for your patience, we are working as fast as we can and expect to start processing payments to our customers who pay by direct debit during the final two weeks of May.

“If you do not pay by direct debit we will send you another letter explaining how you can claim this payment. We are receiving a high number of enquiries both about this payment and also from customers wishing to set up direct debits, please bear with us whilst we process these requests.”