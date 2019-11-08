Tributes to Staveley community champion and former Derbyshire County Council leader John Williams

Tributes have been paid to Staveley community stalwart and former Derbyshire County Council Leader John Williams after his death on November 1.

The former county councillor represented Staveley for Labour from 1993 to 2017 and was leader of the council from 2001 to 2009.

He was honoured with the title of county council Alderman in February 2018 for his significant contribution to the authority.

MORE: Here is the latest on the floods and a list of roads closed in Derbyshire due to flooding

In his long political career Alderman Williams, 72, from Inkersall, also served as deputy leader of the county council from 1993 – 2001, cabinet member for strategic policy and budget, chair of the Licensing and Appeals Committee, chair of Building Schools for the Future and chair of Markham Vale Liaison Committee.

As a county councillor he was instrumental in creating Markham Vale as an industrial and commercial development on the site of the former colliery, and also represented Staveley on the town council and the borough council.

In his long career he was proud to be involved in securing a new doctors’ surgery, residential care home, children’s centre and primary and secondary schools for his division.

Political party leaders at the county council have paid tribute to Alderman Williams.

Derbyshire County Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis said: “John was a committed public servant who worked hard for his local residents and Derbyshire communities during his time as Leader. I would like to pass on my Group’s condolences to John’s family and friends.”

Councillor Anne Western, leader of the opposition group, said: “John served for many years on the county council. He was well-known, popular and respected in the Staveley area and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Alderman Williams leaves his wife Sadie, two sons Andrew and Robert, and six grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Monday 18 November in Chesterfield.